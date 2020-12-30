Miley Cyrus Imagines A Life With Harry Styles Because Stars: They’re Just Like Us

There are few in this world that can resist the allure of Harry Styles, and his global fan club has just welcome a surprising celebrity admirer to the fold: Miley Cyrus.
During a recent appearance on British radio show Heart, Cyrus was asked to choose between sharing a kiss with Justin Bieber or locking lips with Styles. While the hypothetical might have been a tough call for other people — Beliebers and Harries typically fall within the same demographic — but Cyrus singer didn’t hesitate to pick Styles. Being that they both were child pop stars that ran in the same circle, she sees Bieber more like “family. "But Styles? He’s got something that she likes.
"Harry, that's easy," Cyrus answered quickly. “He's looking really good — really good. I'm into the fishnet."
It’s really the multi-hyphenate’s unique sense of style that has Cyrus going. Over the past few years, Styles has taken a rather fluid approach to crafting his aesthetic; he wears nail polish, sports pearls on a whim, and has even raised the ire of conservatives around the country for occasionally wearing dresses. Cyrus, who also enjoys a good gender-fluid moment every now and then, is into it. So much so that’s she’s actually been doing a bit of fan fiction-like daydreaming about what life with Styles would be like.
“We have very similar tastes," she mused on the radio show. "I think sharing a closet, sharing a life together...it just makes sense."
I don't blame Cyrus for shooting her shot — I'm picking up what she's putting down. It's the cozy sweaters for me, though.