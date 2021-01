Miley Cyrus Imagines A Life With Harry Styles Because Stars: They’re Just Like Us

During a recent appearance on British radio show Heart , Cyrus was asked to choose between sharing a kiss with Justin Bieber or locking lips with Styles. While the hypothetical might have been a tough call for other people — Beliebers and Harries typically fall within the same demographic — but Cyrus singer didn’t hesitate to pick Styles. Being that they both were child pop stars that ran in the same circle, she sees Bieber more like “family. "But Styles? He’s got something that she likes.