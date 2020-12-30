A Fox News Anchor Came For Harry Styles’ “Gender-Bending Fashion” & It Majorly Backfired

Fox News host Raymond Arroyo just learned the power of Harry Styles’ fandom after he dared to make a sarcastic comment about the singer’s "gender-bending" clothing choices in a segment titled “Things To Avoid In 2021.” Shortly after airing, the clip went viral after Styles fans got a hold of it and quickly turned #foxnewsjacksofftoharrystyles into the top trending hashtag on Twitter.
“Harry Styles, please stick to Armani menswear or at least pants,” Arroyo said with a chastising tone while Styles’ Vogue December cover — on which Styles can be seen wearing a Gucci dress — was on display. “The gender-bending wardrobe is not edgy or artistic. You look ridiculous and you’re not breaking any new ground. David Bowie did this decades before you were even conceived. And the pearls are really bad.”
Where do we even begin? First of all, Styles' pearls are great. As are his other fashion choices. What's unsavory is Arroyo’s take, that no one asked for, and his outdated opinions on what men "should wear."
If you’re insecure about yourself just say that. #foxnewsjacksofftoharrystyles pic.twitter.com/PIAD04Yfjt— angelina (@angelin70196609) December 30, 2020
In his Vogue cover interview in December, Styles made it clear that he enjoys the creative freedom that fashion offers. “There’s so much joy to be had in playing with clothes,” Styles said. “I’ve never thought too much about what it means – it just becomes this extended part of creating something.” What Styles demonstrates, time and time again, with his looks is that you should dress for yourself.
Looking at Twitter, it’s clear that people are (rightfully) on Styles’ side. Fans accused the Fox News anchor of being obsessed with the singer, jealous, or maybe even harboring a crush.
harry styles just be living in everyones head rent free especially fox news and candace owens. stay mad bc harry looks hot wearing both a suit and dress— jes ᴴᴸ (@habitkisses) December 30, 2020
#foxnewsjerksofftoharrystyles pic.twitter.com/t6zNX4UOFq
i love that fox news just tried so hard to make fun of harry styles but now theres a trending hashtag against fox news.— kiara (@kiaraserae) December 30, 2020
fox news is either so desperate for viewers that they are using harry for clout or are just a bunch of ignorant bigots. probably both. definitely both. #foxnewsjerksofftoharrystyles pic.twitter.com/yhN26XreD4— CHLOE²⁸ is thinking about niall in a snapback (@cowgirllouis) December 30, 2020
#foxnewsjerksofftoharrystyles if you have a crush on harry just say that pic.twitter.com/QlC1EEGHFV— Esmaᴺᴴ (@FLICKRVOL6) December 30, 2020
Styles fans have gotten used to defending the singer from baseless commentary on the way he dresses. Last month, conservative commentator Candance Owens also broadcast her thoughts on Styles’ Vogue cover in a series of tweets asking to “bring back manly men.” It seems like neither Owens nor Arroyo has learned that a person’s expression isn’t their business.
Styles, too, is perfectly capable of issuing his own clap backs. In an Instagram post posted earlier this month, Styles captioned a photo of himself wearing a stunning baby blue suit and ruffled shirt with, “Bring back manly men.”
That fact of the matter is that some people get really pressed about others living their best life by taking a carefree approach to fashion. Fashion is supposed to be joyful and expressive. That’s the lesson we’re taking into 2021.