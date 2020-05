Miley Cyrus Gets A “Mullet Pixie” Haircut From Her Mom At Home

The singer's go-to hairstylist, Sally Hershberger, virtually coached the singer's mom, Tish Cyrus, through cutting a shorter version of Miley's now-signature mullet — which she debuted last November . During the recorded FaceTime call, which you can watch on Vogue 's page, you can hear Hershberger instructing Tish on where to pick up her daughter's hair, using a mannequin head on her end of the call for reference. The final look is a blend of a shorter haircut with a mullet edge, which Hershberger is stamping the "pixie mullet."