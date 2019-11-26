If there's one thing Miley Cyrus has made very clear to the world, it's that Miley does what Miley wants — and she doesn't care what anyone thinks. She's preached that mantra in everything she does, from her music and her dating life to her beauty looks, which have recently included baby bangs, several new tattoos, and — as of today — a brand-new mullet haircut.
Earlier today, Cyrus shared a snap of her fresh wispy mullet hairstyle on her Instagram stories. The cut comes courtesy of celebrity stylist Sally Hershberger, who says Cyrus — who's been rocking straight-cut bangs and shoulder-length waves as of late — was in the mood for something edgier. "Miley wanted to go more punk... We went with a modern mullet that she can wear sleek, but also wavy and messy," she says.
Despite Cyrus having full ownership over her body and beauty choices, several fans voiced their disapproval of her new look, which prompted Hershberger to defend her work and client. "First of all, if you knew anything about hair, it's the position she's in," Hershberger responded to a commenter on Instagram. "That's why it looks that way, it's 100% even, and she also had it straightened, so it's more severe, which I actually like. That being said chill out and know it's a modern mullet which is very cool, but it's something you probably aren't even well-versed in sorry but not sorry."
Hair pros like Bryce Scarlett (stylist to Margot Robbie) and Ahn Co Tran (stylist to Aimee Song) also jumped in to voice their support. But the only approval that's needed is from Miley — and, by the looks of it, she's in modern-mullet heaven.
