Did Miley Cyrus & Cody Simpson Have A Holiday Split?

Miley Cyrus might be having a blue Christmas without Cody Simpson. Over the weekend, Cyrus tweeted about a "sad Christmas song" she wrote a few years back. "Was feeling like shit cause I couldn’t be with the one I loved," she wrote of the track, "My Sad Christmas," which she first posted to Soundcloud four years ago. "Even with a house full of family and friends I still felt alone," she wrote, adding that the sentiment of the song "still feels relevant" now.
Around the same time that Cyrus posted this message, Simpson was spotted with Playboy model Jordy Murray in New York City, according to Cosmopolitan. So, you can see why some fans might be worried that the couple who TikToks together might have called it quits.
However, these new photos don't necessarily mean Cyrus and Simpson's relationship status has changed. In an interview with The Daily Mail, Simpson's sister Alli said, "Yes [they're] together for sure" and that Murray is just his best friend, Ryan McCarthy's, girl. So, Christmas miracle?
A sad Christmas song I wrote a few years back right before the holidays. Was feeling like shit cause I couldn’t be with the one I loved. Even with a house full of family and friends I still felt alone.... https://t.co/n1g3f2IsMh— Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) December 22, 2019
and joy knowing how singularly amazing YOU are! Love always wins! 🎄— Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) December 22, 2019
However, if Cyrus is spending this holiday alone, she clearly has the perfect soundtrack for the occasion. And she hopes others will find a little solace in it, too.
"If you feel lonely this season just know YOU ARE COMPLETELY MADE OF MAGIC!" she tweeted. "You are as special as a snowflake, beautifully unique and I hope inside your soul feels light, hope, peace and joy knowing how singularly amazing YOU are! Love always wins!" So does good music.
