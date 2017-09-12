I'll admit, in the midst of my excitement for Mean Girls: The Musical, I was also a little worried that the content and the characters wouldn't live up to the film. After all, it's really to beat the performances by Rachel McAdams, Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried, and Lacey Chabert, all of whom made a cliché high school stereotype scarily realistic in the 2004 classic.
On Monday, however, my apprehensions about the live rendition vanished after the production released a hilarious promotional video on its official Facebook page.
The video opens with Regina George, played by Taylor Louderman, enticing the audience to "come here" so she could share some exciting news.
"First of all, I really like your hair color," she says, before being interrupted by Gretchen Weiners (Ashley Park) who announces that the hottest clique in school wants everyone to know that they're invited to see Mean Girls when it makes its first run in Washington, D.C. this October.
"It's a musical. People talk and sing and move their bodies all at the same time," Karen Smith (Kate Rockwell) explains while twirling her hair. Gretchen and Karen then wonder how anyone can pull off a feat as impressive as talking and singing simultaneously while Regina glares at them, visibly annoyed.
Earlier this month, Fey announced that the show would head to Broadway in the spring of 2018, and while the story will follow the basic premise of the movie, it'll be taking place in 2017, over a decade later. That means the girls will have access to Instagram, Facebook, and Snapchat as they look for ways to torment their classmates.
