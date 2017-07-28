That's So Fetch! The Mean Girls Musical Has Been Cast

Get in, bitches: We're going singing. We couldn't believe it when we learned that the Mean Girls musical was not only happening, but opening in Washington, D.C. on October 31, just in time to bust out our truly scary Cady-inspired Halloween costumes (the scarier, the better). Now we have even more of a reason to celebrate, because the show has finally been cast! If you thought that the Plastics holiday dance was great, wait until you see who's in the show.
According to Variety, a number of Broadway vets will join the show, including Tony Award-nominee Kerry Butler as Tina Fey's original character, Ms. Norbury, the calculus teacher who Regina George and her squad accused of pushing drugs in their infamous Burn Book. Also starring in the show are Erika Henningsen, who performed in the Broadway revival of Les Miserables, as Cady Heron, and Taylor Louderman, who's currently lighting up the stage in Kinky Boots, as Regina.
The stars are just as pumped about the upcoming production as we are, too. On Thursday, Butler tweeted: "So agents said I'm actually the adult in #MeanGirls. My hidden portrait just cried a single tear. Just kidding! Very excited for @MeanGirls."
So agents said I'm actually the adult in #meangirls. My hidden portrait just cried a single tear. Just kidding! Very excited 4 @MeanGirls— Kerry Butler (@KerryButlerNyc) July 27, 2017
Louderman celebrated her role as Queen of the Plastics with plenty of exclamation points.
Others include Barrett Wilbert Weed as Janis Sarkisian, Ashley Park as Gretch Wieners, Kate Rockwell as Karen Smith, Grey Hensen as Damien Hubbard, Cheech Manohar as Kevin Gnapoor, Kyle Selig as Aaron Samuels, and Rick Younger as Mr. Duvall.
In case the cast hasn't convinced you that the Mean Girls musical is destined to land on Broadway, Variety reports the show will be written by Fey and her go-to composer Jeff Richmond – who worked with her on 30 Rock and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt – will write the music.
