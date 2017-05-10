We've just learned some exciting news for New Yorkers: You won't have to travel to Washington, D.C. to catch the Mean Girls musical.
Though it premieres in the nation's capital on October 31, it's coming to Broadway just a few months later. The rehearsals will be held next February, and a few lucky audiences will have the chance to catch preview performances March 10-12, Broadway World reports.
Tina Fey first revealed last March that she was working on the script for the musical, which will pretty much follow the movie's storyline. But she warned us that she won't be reprising Ms. Norbury — and that the show may not premiere until "2027" or "whenever Hamilton closes."
In April 2016, though, she gave us hope by announcing at the Tribeca Film Festival that she was going to get to work on the musical that summer. Since Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt was taking a break from filming, she had some unexpected time.
We went a few months without hearing much in the way of Mean Girls updates. Then, the show's Twitter account announced on October 4th (also known as the day Cady Heron told Aaron Samuels what day it was) that the musical would hit D.C. during the fall of 2017. The Twitter page also teased some hashtags that sound like possible song titles, like #TheLimitDoesNotExist, #SheDoesntEvenGoHere, #OnWednesdaysWeWearPink, and #HerHairIsFullOfSecrets.
Jeff Richmond, a composer who also happens to be Fey's husband, and Nell Benjamin, who worked on the Legally Blonde musical, are collaborating with her on the script. As if that weren't promising enough, the director and choreographer is Casey Nicholaw, who choreographed The Book of Mormon and Spamalot.
We have a feeling the Broadway version will be even more spectacular — if we can hold out until March. But waiting until October sounds hard enough, so it just may be worth the trip south.
