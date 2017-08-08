This is not a drill: Tina Fey will return to the small screen this fall to play a recurring role on NBC's sitcom Great News, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
And now that we have some more details about Fey's character in the workplace comedy, we're more excited than ever to tune in this fall.
Fey will play Diana St. Tropez, the new boss at MMN (the fictional news network that serves as the setting for the series), THR reports. "She's sort of the Sheryl Sandberg on steroids," creator and showrunner Tracey Wigfield told reporters Thursday at the Television Critics Association's summer press tour.
Consider our interest seriously piqued.
Fey's character is also the author of a book series titled Boss Bitch and is viewed by everyone around her as the woman who "has it all." But her working mom mentality will cause a bit of conflict between her and Carol (Andrea Martin). To make things even more tense, Wigfield says that Carol's daughter Katie admires Diana and "wants her to take her under her wing."
"[Diana's] hopefully a really good foil to Andrea's character," Wigfield said. "This character kind of represents to her everything that she isn't."
NBC Entertainment chairman Bob Greenblatt has confirmed that Fey will appear in seven episodes of the upcoming season. She already serves as an executive producer on Great News alongside Wigfield, who was 23 years old when Fey hired her to be a 30 Rock staff writer.
"Her presence in the show, I hope, really sets up all of our characters on really funny stories for the rest of the season," Wigfield said.
With Fey on board, something tells us that Great News will definitely not experience the dreaded sophomore slump.
