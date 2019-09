Last night, Fey appeared on an episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers. She talked about being a working funny-mom with two young daughters. Meyers asks, "is [Alice] getting a comedy education living with two very funny parents?" (Fey is married to Jeff Richmond, a fellow Second City alum, composer, director, and producer of 30 Rock and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt ). "She is!" Fey answers. After describing how Alice had binge-watched some old comedy shows, she asked her mom what she should watch next. "Well," Fey told Alice, "a lot of people like [my show] 30 Rock...she watched a couple [episodes] and came to me and was like, 'it's too weird for me.' I asked her, it is because mommy had to pretend to be in love with someone who isn't daddy?" And then, in true tween behavior, Alice answers, "'no, it's just too weird for me! That was a hard motherly hit."