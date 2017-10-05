Tina Fey talked about using moments in her kids' lives for comedic material, but her girls are old enough now that they're catching on. "Alice came home one day and was like, a friend mine's sister showed me a long YouTube video of you telling different stories about me on different talk shows," Fey begins. "I was like 'uh, I don't know what you're talking about.' Hashtag fake news." Of course, when you're 12, everything your mom does is just so embarrassing.