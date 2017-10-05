Tina Fey's show 30 Rock brought us lots of laughs, highly quotable moments and taught us a lot about personal happiness. But not everyone is a fan of Fey's cynical businesswoman comedy, right down to her in-house critic, her 12 year-old daughter Alice.
Last night, Fey appeared on an episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers. She talked about being a working funny-mom with two young daughters. Meyers asks, "is [Alice] getting a comedy education living with two very funny parents?" (Fey is married to Jeff Richmond, a fellow Second City alum, composer, director, and producer of 30 Rock and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt). "She is!" Fey answers. After describing how Alice had binge-watched some old comedy shows, she asked her mom what she should watch next. "Well," Fey told Alice, "a lot of people like [my show] 30 Rock...she watched a couple [episodes] and came to me and was like, 'it's too weird for me.' I asked her, it is because mommy had to pretend to be in love with someone who isn't daddy?" And then, in true tween behavior, Alice answers, "'no, it's just too weird for me! That was a hard motherly hit."
Tina Fey talked about using moments in her kids' lives for comedic material, but her girls are old enough now that they're catching on. "Alice came home one day and was like, a friend mine's sister showed me a long YouTube video of you telling different stories about me on different talk shows," Fey begins. "I was like 'uh, I don't know what you're talking about.' Hashtag fake news." Of course, when you're 12, everything your mom does is just so embarrassing.
Check out the full interview below.
