While the two of them get ready, Kimmy heads out to work on her extracurriculars. She needs a whole lot more experience if she wants to get into college, so she enlists Titus to give her acting classes — but they’re interrupted by a stranger named Wendy (Laura Dern). Wendy, as it turns out, is in love with the Reverend, and needs Kimmy to sign the divorce papers so they can get married. Instead, Kimmy eats the papers to stop Wendy from making such a huge mistake. The only way to reprint them is by using the deconstructed printer belonging to the neighborhood meth addict (still with me? Things are just going to get weirder), which only manages to print about one inch every minute. Wendy, a glass-half-full kinda gal, uses this time to get to know Kimmy.