The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt is painfully unrealistic — and that's the point. The show swaps reality for a world of jokes, and some of the best ones might just be the Kimmyisms. They come tumbling out of actress Ellie Kemper's mouth as her character constantly bungles the phrases and concepts of her new, modern world. But who wouldn't fall prey to a few slip-ups after emerging from the ground after 15 years? The last time Kimmy had seen sunlight was in the year 2000, when *NSYNC, jelly sandals, and denim skirts ruled the world.
By 2015 (and 2016) (and 2017 in the upcoming season dropping May 19), boy bands and retro fashion have been replaced by...well, okay, actually the same stuff. But now there's smartphones and apps and the internet to worry about, and much to our delight, Kimmy can't keep up. From the first season, when she's adjusting to life and trying to land a job working for Jacqueline Voorhees, to the second, when she's setting boundaries at work and figuring out her relationship with Dong, our favorite underdog manages to get things not quite right. Sometimes, they're totally off base.
Kimmy's offbeat ideas and gullible personality are only half of what make her character so enjoyable. Ahead are all the phrases Kimmy confuses, puns she gets wrong, and general linguistic misunderstandings in the first two seasons of the hit Netflix series.