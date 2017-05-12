Kimmy Schmidt has always been all about the nonsense, but the most recent clip from season 3 shows that things are about to get even more kooky. Posted by Netflix, the clip from the show's next season shows the affluent socialite Jacqueline, played by Jane Krakowski, having to deal with the affections of two men — but neither are the ones you'd expect.
We last saw Jacqueline madly in love with Russ Snyder, played by David Cross. However, in this clip, he's not among her suitors. Instead, his brother Duke (Josh Charles), is standing in front of her, along side "Cork Rockingham" aka Titus (Tituss Burgess) pretending to be straight.
It looks like this was a plan crafted by Titus and Jacqueline to get Duke to confess his true feelings — and it worked.
"I know I said I came here to apologize but ever since that kiss, I can't stop thinking about you," he says to Jacqueline in response to Cork Rockingham's confession of love.
"You're both crazy," Jacqueline replies. "I'm a married woman."
We assume this means she tied to knot with Russ, making Duke's feelings for her all the more confusing. However, Jacqueline has a simple way to figure it out.
"If I were to take a lover, you're both exactly my type," she says. "How could I ever choose? Dance for me."
And off they dance, Titus attempting to replicate how a straight man would dance, next to Duke who absolutely nails it.
The last time we checked in with Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt was in the trailer released last month. In it, Kimmy goes to college, Xanthippe is back, and Titus goes full-on Lemonade on Michael's car — so, you know, pretty par for the course. In the world of Kimmy Schmidt, nothing is unexpected.
The full season hits Netflix May 19. Watch the sneak peek below!
