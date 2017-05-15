Given the fact that she was held captive in an underground bunker for 15 years, Kimmy Schmidt (Ellie Kemper) has an almost impossibly positive outlook on life. After she's rescued from the bunker, Kimmy's forced to confront a changed world. Though culture has progressed, Kimmy has decidedly not. So, where’s a girl to go when she needs a new beginning? The heart of culture itself: New York.
Kimmy moves into a tiny Brooklyn apartment, and soon attracts a gang of friends with exaggerated personalities. There's her roommate, Titus Andromedon (Tituss Burgess), a Mississippi transplant and aspiring actor. There's Kimmy's landlady, Lillian Kaushtupper (Carol Kane), a true New Yorker if there ever were one. Away from her Greenpoint apartment, Kimmy's exposed to another side of New York when working for a wealthy New York housewife (Jane Krakowski).
For the past two seasons, Kimmy Schmidt’s adventures in New York have kept us laughing. Each member of the ensemble cast fights for funniest jokes, and the race is tight. Mostly though, they've provided us with perfect reactions for every occasion.
Here are the perfect GIFs to get you in the mood for Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’s third season, premiering on Netflix May 19.
