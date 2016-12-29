In news that seems like a terrible idea but is actually 100% stone-cold brilliant, Lindsay Lohan and her crazy accent are trying to make Mean Girls 2 happen.
Sitting down with CNN for a Facebook Live chat today, Lohan said she's wanted to get the sequel going for quite a while now. "I have been trying so hard to do a Mean Girls 2. It is not in my hands," she said, reports E! News. "I know Tina Fey and Lorne Michaels and all of Paramount [Pictures] are very busy. But I will keep forcing it and pushing it on them until we do it."
And that's not all: She's already written a treatment for it, E! reports. "I just need a response," she said. The 30-year-old actress said she'd love Jamie Lee Curtis and Jimmy Fallon to star in the movie.
For the love of pink and tiaras and everyone getting a little piece of the plastic spring-fling crown, please do it. Seriously, we would pay good money to watch "an older version where they're all housewives and they're all cheating." (Which is how Lohan told Time Out London in 2014 she imagines the sequel — almost too good, right?) We can just picture the characters on a spa date in Juicy velour tracksuits (they're back, after all) like a bunch of Regina George's "cool moms." And, of course, Amy Poehler would make an appearance as the OG.
Meanwhile — oh, no big deal — the Mean Girls musical is coming to Washington, D.C., in fall 2017. We can only hope it features a botched version of "Jingle Bell Rock." Just don't put us in the orchestra seats if there are going to be any flying boomboxes.
Sitting down with CNN for a Facebook Live chat today, Lohan said she's wanted to get the sequel going for quite a while now. "I have been trying so hard to do a Mean Girls 2. It is not in my hands," she said, reports E! News. "I know Tina Fey and Lorne Michaels and all of Paramount [Pictures] are very busy. But I will keep forcing it and pushing it on them until we do it."
And that's not all: She's already written a treatment for it, E! reports. "I just need a response," she said. The 30-year-old actress said she'd love Jamie Lee Curtis and Jimmy Fallon to star in the movie.
For the love of pink and tiaras and everyone getting a little piece of the plastic spring-fling crown, please do it. Seriously, we would pay good money to watch "an older version where they're all housewives and they're all cheating." (Which is how Lohan told Time Out London in 2014 she imagines the sequel — almost too good, right?) We can just picture the characters on a spa date in Juicy velour tracksuits (they're back, after all) like a bunch of Regina George's "cool moms." And, of course, Amy Poehler would make an appearance as the OG.
Meanwhile — oh, no big deal — the Mean Girls musical is coming to Washington, D.C., in fall 2017. We can only hope it features a botched version of "Jingle Bell Rock." Just don't put us in the orchestra seats if there are going to be any flying boomboxes.
Advertisement