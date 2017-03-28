"When I first met Tina Fey — beautiful and brunette, smart and funny, by turns smug and diffident and completely uninterested in me or anything I had to say — I had the same reaction that I’m sure many men and women have: I fell in love," he writes. The fateful moment took place in Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michael's office; Baldwin was hosting SNL that week, and so he was crammed in the room with head writer Fey and a bunch of other producers.