Watch Tina Fey Make A Lot Of Young Women Cry

"If you’re lucky, throughout your life you get to meet and spend time with a few people who really change you for the better. I got lucky; for me you were one of those people. I met you when I was 23 — I believe you were 45," he jokes. "And I was lucky enough to work with you, and grow with you, and learn from you. A lot of people in this world have dreams or goals or ideas but not everybody goes out and fights to make them happen. But you’re someone who did...And most importantly, even now, you’re making other people feel like they can do the same thing and change the world. Today, I’m 27 years old and I have two daughters...And my hope for them is that they’ll grow up to be leaders like you. And that they’ll be as fearless and confident in their strengths as you are. I love you."