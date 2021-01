On Mr. Mayor Lovell is once again indifferent to her elders, but she can’t be totally detached. After all, someone has to make sure Danson’s Mayor Neil Bremer (Danson) doesn’t try to speak Spanish again. (“It’s not my fault pero means ‘dog’ and ‘but,’” he tells Mikaela during a Sorkinesque walk-and-talk.) The ambitious, but inexperienced politico doing it for 'Gram — the former campaign manager didn’t actually think he’d win — is the one who is tasked with turning Neil into a better leader. Think of her as Parks and Recreation’s April Ludgate ( Aubrey Plaza, high priestess of the apathetic ) if she had Leslie Knope’s job . After seeing Mikaela’s work attire, she might even convince you to ditch your work sweats for a more structured office look. That’s how good her fits are.