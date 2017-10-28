“I think Heather from the beginning, she wants to be the sarcastic judge of everything,” Lovell, who enjoyed doing the quiet commentary of this song over a “big, belty number,” theorizes. “If you think about it, you have to feel pretty safe to do all that judging … So I think it’s really smart they had her as this eternal student because school is this safety bubble that we all have.” While everyone around Heather was failing through jobs, relationships, and apartments, the comfort of staying in school helped her avoid, “jumping in the game in a real way,” the actress explains. Remember, grown woman Heather only just moved out of her pancake-cooking parents house. Now that Heather is set to graduate within days at this point, her beloved bubble of academic protection is going to be popped.