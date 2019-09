Over the last three seasons, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend has given us so many perfect signature musical numbers. There was the premiere’s instantly-iconic “Sexy Getting Ready Song,” the revolutionary-feeling “Gettin’ Bi,” which allowed an older man explore to his new-found bixsexuality, and the bittersweet “Settle For Me.” While all these songs are wildly different — as are the rest of the entries into the Ex-Girlfriend oeuvre — there is one thing they each have in common: they’re all performed with so much feeling there’s no reason for our characters to even consider doing them once more. That trend, which has sustained itself over 33 episodes, came to an end with tonight’s “Josh Is A Liar.” Why? Because West Covina’s resident snark queen, Heather “Don’t Call Me Heath” Davis (Vella Lovell), got her first big solo — and it was the least peppy, but most meta, thing to ever happen within a few miles of Spider’s.