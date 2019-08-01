Jameela Jamil On Making Adult Friends, Social Anxiety & Her Work Wife Ted Danson

Jameela Jamil: I think our generation is too scared of rejection, and I think we need to learn that rejection isn’t the end of the world or such a bad thing. It's okay for someone to say no to you, whether that's about love or sex or friendship. We've just got to start putting ourselves out there, because we always underestimate how much other people feel the same way as we do. And so many times when I've asked someone if they'd like to hang out with me or go for a drink or be friends, they've often responded by saying that they were too afraid to ask but they were glad that I did. And I wouldn't have had that if I hadn't gone out on a limb and risked the embarrassment of them saying no when I moved to Los Angeles four years ago where I didn't know anyone. I came over here really only knowing my boyfriend. Being able to find girlfriends here took effort and meant that I had to really put myself out there. And I'm so glad that I did, because they're some of the best friends I've ever made. It's so important to learn how to make gestures of wanting friendship.