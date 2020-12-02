Television — like almost everything — has been a bit of a mess in 2020 as the world reckons with the COVID-19 pandemic. This winter season aims to at least right the TV show boat. The Bachelor will premiere in January in 2021, keeping a years-long ABC tradition running following the most tumultuous Bachelorette season in history.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta will also enjoy a winter season, as the reality show has since 2012.
But you can also expect a lot of shake-ups and new TV series this season. HBO Max will grow its streaming stable with more episodes of Kaley Cuoco-starrer The Flight Attendant and the premiere of cult docuseries Heaven's Gate: The Cult of Cults. After more than a year of the airwaves, Euphoria will return to HBO for two special episodes. Netflix will also debut one new drama (Bridgerton) while ending another (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina).
All of these buzzy TV moments will happen as other streaming services like Disney+ and Apple TV+ make big moves (remember Dickinson?). Keep reading for a full guide to everything you’re going to want to binge watch this winter, including the series that have already premiered and will continue releasing episodes as we march further into the chilliest season of the year.