It is overwhelming to realize just how much The Bachelorette season 16 threw at viewers in its initial 10 hours. The premiere covered the emotional effects of COVID-19 on original lead Clare Crawley, introduced us to dozens of men , and leaned all the way into Clare’s announcement that she “met her husband” during Night One . That latter detail on its own stands as a historic moment in Bachelor Nation history. In subsequent episodes, Clare coaxed a man into what was essentially live therapy through a date and dealt with the trauma of past domestic abuse . She also fell so quickly in love with Dale Moss that their first date ever became a fairly explicit Fantasy Suite. By “Week 4,” Chris Harrison was rushing to toss together a proposal, going so far as to FaceTime jewelry designer Neil Lane from inside of the Bachelorette bubble to demand a rush-order engagement ring.