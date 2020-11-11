Tayshia Adams Isn’t Here To Save The Bachelorette

Tayshia, a Black woman in a famously white space, has to smile and nod through all of these trying conversations. “I’m starting to actually make connections with these guys. And it was a fear of mine that I wasn’t going to,” she admits during a voiceover from what we can assume is a confessional. “I was scared that these guys could still be emotionally hung up on Clare.” Tayshia only admits her insecurity to someone else when Jason becomes a living embodiment of it by announcing his departure specifically because he is in love with Clare. “This makes me sad that it is exactly what I was fearing,” Tayshia says with deep emotion in her voice. While Jason assures Tayshia the 19 remaining guys are intensely excited to have her, it’s unlikely this one well-wish in a sea of Clare complaints totally absolves her anxiety.

