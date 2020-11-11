John Paul Jones & Tayshia Adams’ On-Again-Off-Again History, Explained

Over the course of the last year and a half, Tayshia Adams and John Paul Jones went from dating, to exes, to dating again, to exes again, and now they're just friends.
The two met on Bachelor in Paradise last summer, but they split before the show finished taping after JPJ told Tayshia he was falling in love with her. She said she wasn't quite there yet, and they called things off. But that wasn't the end of the road for this duo. At the BiP reunion later that summer, Tayshia revealed that she'd had some second thoughts after filming. So she flew to Maryland to rekindle things with John Paul Jones. They gave dating another go for a few weeks before calling it quits for good in October 2019, per Us Weekly.
Advertisement
In a now-deleted Instagram post, Tayshia opened up about the breakup. According to Us Weekly, she explained that living so far apart and having hectic schedules got in the way of trying to make their relationship work. But she promised, "We are the best of friends and will continue to remain in each other’s life because regardless of the situation, we make each other happy."
A year later, that seems to still be the case. JPJ has been rooting Tayshia on ever since the world learned that she would be replacing Clare Crawley as Bachelorette. "I'm very excited for her," John Paul Jones told People magazine. "I think this seems like a great time in her life to really settle down and choose the one." He added in an Instagram Story following her big Bachelorette unveiling, "Go TayTay!!!!"
John Paul Jones told Us Weekly that he plans to watch Tayshia's Bachelorette journey unfold on TV, even though he does think it might be a bit strange to watch her date someone else. Still, he's not holding onto any resentment. "I clearly wasn't the guy for her and vice versa," he said. "I think people were expecting me to, like, be bitter or something? But we really gave it a try. I think I can find happiness somewhere else and clearly she is too."
Not all exes can become friends, but Tayshia and JPJ aren't all exes.