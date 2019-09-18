On the Bachelor In Paradise reunion, Tayshia laid it all out for us, admitting that she did make a mistake when she opted to say goodbye to our tow-headed Lothario, JPJ. "When he told me he loved me, those are words that I don't throw around lightly. I wasn't ready for that," Tayshia told Chris Harrison about their split. But she got home and talked with her mom, Tayshia said she knew she needed to go after JPJ. She made a mistake! So she flew to Maryland, to JPJ's hometown, to ask for him back. "I did not know what he would say! What if he slammed the door in my face," she said. It's a good question, but that's definitely not what happened.