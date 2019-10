When I say that John Paul Jones was the cutest person I've ever seen on Bachelor In Paradise, I mean it — because not only was he shocked that Tayshia was on his doorstep, he was delighted! And he asked Tayshia to be his girlfriend! And she said yes! Is everyone melting? Because everyone watching in the audience was absolutely losing their collective you-know-what. But wait — it gets better. At the reunion, when JPJ and Tayshia were talking about their happiness together, JPJ faked out the audience by getting down on one knee and reading out some Shakespeare (Hamlet, actually) to confess his love for her. This is the best Paradise couple of all time. Don't @ me.