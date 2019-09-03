Next up, it's time for Derek and Tayshia to talk. She decides to break things off with him and goes with the classic, "I don't know if I can get there" phrase that Bachelor stars love. Derek, for his part, proves how good he is at reality TV. He seems genuine in the feelings he expresses, but he's not afraid to drag a conversation out and give a good sound bite while he's doing it. For example, when Tayshia says, "I don't even know what I want," he responds, "But you know it's not me." This is not to say that Derek is doing this on purpose necessarily, but he's quick witted and fine with putting it all out there. Like when he says, "If there's any feelings I'm feeling, it's self-loathing and sadness." He gets those tears out, too.