We Might Already Know What Happens Between JPJ & Tayshia On Bachelor In Paradise

The stakes on Bachelor In Paradise is are simultaneously higher and lower than on the original shows, The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. They're lower because if you don’t like the one person you’re originally paired with then, eh, don't worry — here’s another one. They're higher, though, because if you do end up in a relationship, everyone in Paradise (and at home) gets to watch as the highs, lows, and problems are aired in plain view, on the beach. At least, that’s how Tayshia, who is currently on Bachelor In Paradise season 6, framed her time on the show to Ali Fedotowsky and Rachel Lindsay on Bachelor Happy Hour with Rachel & Ali (aka the official Bachelor Nation podcast). But while she was explaining all that on the podcast, Tayshia's developing relationship with John Paul Jones might have also been spoiled by accident. Oops.
On the podcast episode, Rachel and Ali got the dirt on Tayshia, JPJ, and her time in Paradise. A lot of the conversation was about all the Blake stuff (that thing where he dated virtually everyone on Paradise before he came and then released Caelynn’s text messages in real time as the show aired); Hannah G. calling her and Tayshia's episode 4 chat about Blake “mean girl” behavior; and about John Paul Jones being surprisingly “really, really, really smart,” as Tayshia put it. (Side note: Duh. The guy is an asset manager in real life, and it seems he's self-aware enough to know what he’s doing, which means that he’s intelligent — the ones that don’t know they look silly aren’t.) Everyone loves JPJ, even Tayshia, but and the end of her chat with Rachel and Ali, she kinda accidentally betrayed that her love for him isn't quite eternal.
When asked if she and JPJ were still a thing, Tayshia told her hosts, “You’ll just have to watch and see how it plays out.” Well, that’s all well and good and everything, but like… ten seconds later, Tayshia told Rachel and Ali she’s "single." Yep.
When asked what she’s up to next, Tayshia says:
“I have a couple of things I’m working on that I’m excited to show off later down the road, I’m just working. I still work. I’m a bookkeeper, I try to do my thing… I’m enjoying myself, being single.”
Uh, say what? You’re single, Tayshia? Don’t think that Ali and Rachel didn’t notice what she said — and they parlayed that into wanting her to be the next Bachelorette lead.
It was an OK save, but Tayshia probably just gave away a big part of her storyline on Bachelor In Paradise. Sorry, JPJ.
