We Might Already Know What Happens Between JPJ & Tayshia On Bachelor In Paradise

The stakes on Bachelor In Paradise is are simultaneously higher and lower than on the original shows, The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. They're lower because if you don’t like the one person you’re originally paired with then, eh, don't worry — here’s another one. They're higher, though, because if you do end up in a relationship, everyone in Paradise (and at home) gets to watch as the highs, lows, and problems are aired in plain view, on the beach. At least, that’s how Tayshia, who is currently on Bachelor In Paradise season 6, framed her time on the show to Ali Fedotowsky and Rachel Lindsay on Bachelor Happy Hour with Rachel & Ali (aka the official Bachelor Nation podcast). But while she was explaining all that on the podcast, Tayshia's developing relationship with John Paul Jones might have also been spoiled by accident. Oops.