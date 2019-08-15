Hannah Godwin and Blake Horstmann might have more in common than anyone realized. After the runner-up on Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette kicked off Bachelor In Paradise with a love triangle on the show and the release of private text messages IRL, it's hard to believe another villain has already emerged in Paradise: Hannah G.
At least, that's how Tayshia Adams, who first went on a date with Blake on BIP, sees it. On the most recent episode, she accused Hannah of playing the "innocent card" by leading Dylan Barbour on while publicly making out with Blake.
Advertisement
"She knows what she’s doing," Tayshia said on the episode.
She expanded on this on Rachel Lindsay and Ali Fedotowsky-Manno's podcast Bachelor Happy Hour, just after BIP revealed that Blake had gone to visit Hannah G. in Alabama before Paradise started filming.
"To be honest, if someone is using their miles on you — he flew all the way to Alabama to see you — deal with it outside the show,” Tayshia said on the podcast. “You obviously both like each other. What did you need to come to Paradise for? Figure it out. What do you need? The cameras? I don’t understand what the purpose was. That rubbed me the wrong way."
She also gave her thoughts on the third woman wrapped up in Blake's mess: Caelynn Miller-Keyes. While the recent Bachelor contestant has started getting to know Dean Unglert on the show, she's currently dealing with the blowback from Blake releasing private messages between himself and Caelynn in which Caelynn demands sex, showing a different side to the story she relayed on BIP.
"I mean, I don’t think that Blake should have shared his text messages," Tayshia explained. "[T]hose are personal, but I do feel like there was always more to the story than everyone was leading on."
And this is exactly why Hannah G. should watch out: Blake's story just keeps getting more complicated.
Advertisement