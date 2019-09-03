Matt Donald's Bachelorette Appearance Was Brief, But Semi-Memorable

Bachelor in Paradise season 6 is marching on, with more and more singles joining the show even though there are fewer and fewer people willing to go on dates. One of those new arrivals is Bachelor in Paradise contestant Matt Donald, who was previously on Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette.
And when I say he was on The Bachelorette, I mean very briefly. Matt left the series on night one when Hannah didn't give him a rose. But, because Matt was one of the guys who had an intro package shown prior to limo arrivals and made a memorable (musical) entrance, he had already won over some fans who were just hoping he'd make it to Paradise.
On The Bachelorette, Matt's intro talked about how his nickname is "Old Matt Donald" because when he was a kid his friends called him that, because it obviously fits right into the children's song "Old MacDonald Had A Farm" (ee-i-ee-i-oh). It also showed Matt's relationship with his family, including the fact that both of his parents and his brother are deaf. And while, Matt is not a farmer by trade like his nickname-sake — he's in medical sales — he did grow up on a farm.
And Old Matt Donald milked the name thing and the farm thing for all they were worth. (Well, maybe not all they were worth. Again, he was only there one night.) Old Matt Donald rolled up on a tractor, wore a straw hat, and sang a new version of "Old MacDonald Had a Farm" with his own special lyrics:
"I'm Matt Donald, and I'm really nervous
And I hope I catch your eye
There's a bro bro here and a bro bro there
Here's a bro, there's a bro, everyone's a bro bro
I'm Matt Donald, and I love your smile
And I hope I get a rose."
That is very silly, but in a way that's more endearing and acceptable than some of the other outrageous limo arrivals that have happened over the years. (Like, say, crawling on top of the limo, roaring like a lion, and saying you're king of the jungle and hope the Bachelorette can be your queen.)
While the information above is pretty much all we got to know about Matt, it was enough to get viewers on board. After all, during the premiere, the audience is just connecting with whoever is memorable and seems sweet, and Matt definitely was and did. Why couldn't Hannah see that?! Well, because at home we watched intro packages for select guys, while Hannah just met all of them in that famous Bachelor mansion driveway.
After his departure, fans started declaring Matt the new Grocery Store Joe, aka Joe Amabile, a contestant viewers loved during the premiere of Becca Kufrin's Bachelorette season, but who she sent packing right away, too. Bachelor In Paradise alum Evan Bass, naturally, led the charge:
WHAT!! MATT DONALD GOT ROBBED!! SOMEONE GROCERY STORE JOE HIM FAST #thebachelorette— Evan Bass (@ebassclinics) May 14, 2019
Joe went on to join Bachelor in Paradise season 5 and start a relationship with Kendall Long from Arie Luyendyk's season of The Bachelorette. Joe and Kendall are still together, so hey, maybe Matt could become the new Grocery Store Joe for real. Unfortunately, though, Matt is coming into Paradise sort of late; Joe and Kendall were both there from week one.
Matt has been flattered by the comparison to Joe in the past. "I saw the comparisons, but there's never going to be another 'Grocery Store' Joe," Matt told Entertainment Tonight in June." He's the iconic first-night elimination. It's a huge compliment, though. And he tweeted that night and I was so starstruck." Joe tweeted a photo of Matt after he was eliminated and wrote, "Welcome to the club."
Welcome to the club @BacheloretteABC pic.twitter.com/pdrj3jNPNu— Joe Amabile (@AmabileJoe) May 14, 2019
Matt also told Entertainment Tonight at the time that he thought he could do better in Paradise than on The Bachelorette. "It's a different organic environment that I think I could actually thrive in," he said. Well, now it's time to find out!
