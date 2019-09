Why Is Bachelor Twin Haley Ferguson On Paradise Without Emily?

Haley returned for season 6 alone, and it's probably for the best. When Emily and Haley have appeared on these shows together, it's been trouble. During The Bachelor, Haley was kicked off three weeks before Emily during the sisters' date that took place at the house they shared with their mom — awkward. During BiP 3, the twins played a prank on a guy where they switched places for a date and then decided to leave the show on their own after not connecting with anyone. And during BiP 4, the sisters were the last contestants to arrive in Paradise and were mean to everyone, calling women "whores," telling guys they were asking them on pity dates, and throwing seafood at the cast while storming out. Emily and Haley apologized for their behavior when the episode aired, telling Us Weekly, "We said some really, really awful things that we wish we could take back" and "I also think that we thought we were being funny. But then looking back on it, it really wasn’t funny at all."