Why Is Bachelor Twin Haley Ferguson On Paradise Without Emily?

If you're a regular viewer of the Bachelor franchise, you already know Bachelor in Paradise season 6 contestant Haley Ferguson. Haley is one half of the famous "Bachelor twins," who made their debut way back in 2016 on Ben Higgins' season. The twins then had a spinoff show on Freeform called The Twins: Happily Ever After?, and they participated in Bachelor in Paradise seasons 3 and 4. But something's different this time...
Haley returned for season 6 alone, and it's probably for the best. When Emily and Haley have appeared on these shows together, it's been trouble. During The Bachelor, Haley was kicked off three weeks before Emily during the sisters' date that took place at the house they shared with their mom — awkward. During BiP 3, the twins played a prank on a guy where they switched places for a date and then decided to leave the show on their own after not connecting with anyone. And during BiP 4, the sisters were the last contestants to arrive in Paradise and were mean to everyone, calling women "whores," telling guys they were asking them on pity dates, and throwing seafood at the cast while storming out. Emily and Haley apologized for their behavior when the episode aired, telling Us Weekly, "We said some really, really awful things that we wish we could take back" and "I also think that we thought we were being funny. But then looking back on it, it really wasn’t funny at all."
But now, with Haley heading to Paradise alone, it's possible things will be calmer. The Paradise season 6 trailer doesn't show much of Haley's journey, but it does show her having some very intimate time on the beach with John Paul Jones that involves a lot of sunscreen.
As for what Haley's been up to in the time since she was last on Paradise, for starters, she now teaches Pilates at Core Pilates in Las Vegas. She also does quite a few Instagram ads for "detox tea", Brita water filters, "meal replacement shakes", and more. And, she and Emily did a clothing collaboration together with a brand called Stevie Sister. They also have tried their hand at YouTube-ing.
Haley has remained a part of the Bachelor family. She and her sister attended a Bachelorette premiere party in Denver back in May and Haley faced rumors that she was dating Nick Viall in December 2018, but they're just friends.
Now, in case you've been wondering why Emily isn't going on BiP, the answer has to do with another thing Haley has been up to: traveling. Emily is dating a Swedish hockey player, William Karlsson, who plays for the Vegas Golden Knights NHL team. Because of this Emily has spent quite a bit of time in Sweden, and Haley went to visit her in Stockholm recently.
All in all, it looks like Haley has had a pretty good time during her break from the Bachelor franchise and has turned her reality TV fame into Instagram sponsorship paychecks. Now, will she really find love with John Paul Jones on BiP? Don't get your hopes up, but if they do end up together, along with Emily and the hockey player, this will be one very blonde family.
