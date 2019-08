Derek, who first appeared on Jojo Fletcher's Bachelorette season, has spent his time on Bachelor In Paradise canoodling with Demi Burnett, from Colton’s season of The Bachelor, and up until the Aug. 20 episode, it seemed like he was just one of the pack. After all, he's done the Paradise thing before. Derek was on BIP Season 4, where he got engaged to Taylor Nolan. (Their relationship didn’t work out, hence his coming back onto Bachelor In Paradise.) It also turns out Derek and Demi also didn’t work out, because Demi, who came out as bisexual in the beginning of the season, realized she wanted to be with her girlfriend from before Paradise. When Demi decided she wanted to pursue things with this woman, Kristian Haggerty, over Derek, she also had to dump Derek on the beach. Within minutes, fans were absolutely buzzing about his Bachelor chances (don't worry, there are some still feeling conflicted because Mike still seems so promising).