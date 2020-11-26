Seasoned travelers know that on every journey, you're bound to expect a bit of turbulence. But in HBO Max's new series The Flight Attendant, titular character Cassie Bowden (Kaley Cuoco) finds herself in a situation so dire that it seems like at any moment, everything could crash and burn.
The show, based on the 2018 novel of the same name by Chris Bojalian, centers around Cassie, our titular stewardess, who wakes up hungover in Bangkok after a very successful date with a passenger named Alex (Michiel Huisman). But when she looks beside her, she realizes that Alex been murdered, and that she's covered in his blood. Despite not remembering much from that night, Cassie takes matters into her own hands to find out exactly what happened — and realizes she's in more danger than she could've ever known.
The show's ensemble features a mix of very familiar faces and people you might find difficult to place. So buckle up and get ready to meet the cast and characters of the holiday season's newest thriller: make sure you have your oxygen mask handy.