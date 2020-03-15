Kaley Cuoco Just Moved In With Her Husband Of 2 Years & Took Everyone On A Tour Of Their Home

Kaley Cuoco and her husband, Karl Cook, may have been married for almost two years at this point, but they’re just now moving in together. The two got engaged on Cuoco’s birthday in 2017 but had been together for two years prior, which means they have been together for about five years without living together. Cuoco told E! that the reason was because they were building their dream home to live in forever, and it looks like the house is finally ready.
On her Instagram Stories this weekend, Cuoco showed off the house she and Cook are now living in — and even made him carry her over the threshold to celebrate. The adorable couple celebrated their first night in their new home by drinking #KarlFashioneds (Cook’s signature drink) and eating pasta that Cook made with their absolutely bonkers stove and oven by French brand La Cornue.
Cuoco told House Beautiful last year that they decided to splurge on the oven because it’s what her husband wanted and he promised to cook for her on it. This model looks to be the Chateau, which starts at about $27,000 and can run up to a cool $60,000 or more if it’s custom made. Seriously, take a look at the beautifully massive oven in that kitchen. It doesn’t even matter what the rest of the house looks like, because that oven is perfection.
If you do want to see the rest of the house, Cuoco showed it all off, including shelves full of sweet pictures of her and Cook, as well as art on the walls of their many horses. The home includes huge windows that let in a ton of natural light and will obviously be the perfect place for her pups to sunbathe all day. Cuoco even shared pictures of her custom furniture from Los Angeles-based furniture maker Stephen Kenn, who made her dining chairs, as well as a few pieces on the walls.
On Saturday night, Cuoco posted an overjoyed photo on her Instagram, simply captioned “HOME” to tie the whole house tour together. It looks like the former Big Bang Theory star and her equestrian husband will have the perfect hideaway to be together when she’s not filming her upcoming series The Flight Attendant and he’s not off on an adventure of his own. Their forever together has officially begun.
