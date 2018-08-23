Before The Big Bang Theory debuted on CBS more than a decade ago, the words "big bang theory" were only muttered in high school science classrooms. The comedy series has accomplished a lot during its run and, in 2019, after 12 seasons of making nerds cool again, it will come to an end. The news, announced yesterday, shocked millions of fans who expected the series would outlive us all. And star Kaley Cuoco was no exception.
The actress revealed in an Instagram post Wednesday night that she had been "drowning in tears" as she grappled with the end of a very lucrative era.
"This ride has been a dream come true and as life changing as it gets," she captioned a photo of the cast. "No matter when it was going to end , my heart would have always broken in two. Drowning in tears, we promise to bring you the best season yet."
Cuoco also promised that the series would go "out with a bang."
Earlier this year, Cuoco told E! News that she would have loved the series to see through for at least another two years, saying "it'd be very stupid to turn down another season." Though neither CBS nor Warner Bros. Television have explicitly stated why they're pulling the plug on The Big Bang Theory, Entertainment Weekly reports that it was ultimately lead actor Jim Parsons' decision.
Warner Bros. Television, Chuck Lorre, and CBS provided Refinery29 with the following statement on Wednesday:
"We are forever grateful to our fans for their support of The Big Bang Theory during the past twelve seasons. We, along with the cast, writers and crew, are extremely appreciative of the show's success and aim to deliver a final season, and series finale, that will bring The Big Bang Theory to an epic creative close."
