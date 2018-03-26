Life comes with few guarantees, but we know we can always expect the following: taxes are due in April, Game of Thrones will kill off nearly every character you love, and The Big Bang Theory will air until the end of time — at least, if star Kaley Cuoco (Penny) has anything to do with it.
CBS recently renewed the Warner Bros.-produced series for a twelfth season, making it one of the longest running comedies on TV. Though some actors may feel burned out after dedicating more than a decade of their lives to one character, Cuoco recently told E! News she'd love to continue playing the girl from across the hall for as long as she can.
"I would not be opposed to another season," she told the entertainment outlet at PaleyFest last week. "It's crazy to think going into a season 12 that the show is still as good as it was season 1 and that's really hard to say. I'm just proud of this long-lasting kind of comedy we've given for so many years, and I think it'd be very stupid to turn down another season."
The comedy has undergone a lot of changes since it first premiered in 2007. Penny and Leonard (Johnny Galecki) tied the knot. Sheldon (Jim Parsons) overcame his fear of commitment and proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Amy (Mayim Bialik). They even moved in together and, sometimes (gasp!), have what he will only affectionately call "coitus." To top it all off, Howard (Simon Helberg) and Bernadette (Melissa Rauch) had not one, but two babies.
Despite all of the changes in individual storylines, the characters have somehow remained close friends, which is likely the reason why people like Cuoco claim the series hasn't experienced much fatigue. Not even Friends could maintain the same level of success after the characters started "growing up."
Just like Cuoco, the other stars seem down with a years-long ride into the future — and, it doesn't sound like it's just because they get paid a lot per episode.
"It's impossible at this point to envision life without this show, which is a wonderful thing on so many levels," Parsons told E! News. "The other wonderful thing that turns into kind of a weird thing is the whole 'time flies when you're having fun.' The idea that when this current contract is up, 12 years will have gone by is jarring when you really put your mind to it. I don't know why I bring that up other than to say it's so hard to envision one day after another even now. And so could the show go on? If the writers are willing and interested in writing it, yeah, absolutely."
One day, we'll all be watching as the gang keeps pulling hijinks from the comfort of their shared retirement home.
