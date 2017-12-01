Kaley Cuoco Ended Her Birthday Engaged — & She Documented It All On Instagram

Congratulations are in order for Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook! The happy couple is engaged, Cuoco shared on Instagram.
Based on what the Big Bang Theory star shared in her Instagram story, it looks like she had no idea the proposal was coming. She and Cook started off her birthday with a seemingly regular tradition: picking out a Christmas tree, her annual birthday ritual. Little did she know what else Cook had in store!
Cuoco first shared on her story that Cook showed up at her dressing room with flowers. Afterwards, she and Cook went Christmas tree shopping — despite the fact that it was 77 degrees out. When they returned home, Cook set up a romantic, candlelit dinner, complete with plenty of flowers. If that wasn't enough, he also gave her a homemade coupon for a trip to Disneyland, too. The romantic night concluded with a proposal; Cuoco shared a close-up of the engagement ring on her story.
Cook shared a video of Cuoco reacting to the news on his own Instagram account. It seems like she really didn't know what was coming — she looks totally surprised. Before the real proposal, though, it looks like he faked her out with a toy engagement ring from Target — which apparently didn't make her suspect a real diamond was on the way.
Cook also shared a photo of himself and Cuoco dancing together after the proposal. "In life, there is nothing like dancing right after getting engaged. The purity and grace of the moment are inexplicable, it is truly as though life were a balloon bouncing on the smoothest zephyr. Honey; all I want is to be a balloon bouncing, bobbing, and flowing through life together. You are my everything @normancook," he captioned the photo.
Cook also shared a close-up of the gorgeous Nadis Diamonds ring.
In addition to the Instagram story and Cook's posts, Cuoco also shared the same video of herself reacting to the proposal. "Still crying ? every part of this night has been perfection just like you @mrtankcook I love you forever!," she captioned the post.
Cuoco was previously married to Ryan Sweeting; they filed for divorce in 2015. She and Cook started dating in spring 2016.
