This Is How Much Kaley Cuoco Will Have To Pay Ryan Sweeting

Kaley Cuoco and Ryan Sweeting are officially divorced, as of Friday, May 6.
Nearly two years of marriage, nine months of divorce negotiations, and one wedding-date tattoo cover-up later, the documents are all signed, sealed, and delivered. And the prenup has been looked over again, resulting in some interesting figures.
People managed to track down the couple's divorce documents and has shared the details of their split. The numbers are an interesting look into the financial side of a couple going their separate ways — like how much Cuoco will be shelling out. The documents revealed that Cuoco will pay Sweeting $165,000 in two installments.
She will not be supporting him with any other spousal payments. She will, however, pay for Sweeting's attorney fees, up to $55,000, as well as an "outstanding bill Sweeting owes for legal services" that is nearly $10,000. Combining those three figures puts this divorce arrangement at potentially a quarter of a million.
Cuoco is currently dating an equestrian, Karl Cook, and has been captioning their pictures with romantic comments like "This is what happy looks like."
Sweeting, a tennis player, is listed as "retired" from the sport on his Wikipedia page and is currently ranked 1,160 in the circuit, according to ATPWorldTour.com.
