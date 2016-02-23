Kaley Cuoco Regrets Getting A Wedding Tattoo Now That's She Going Through A Divorce

As we all know, hindsight is 20/20. When you're in love and newly married, having your wedding date tattooed on your back seems like a wildly romantic gesture. When you're in the middle of a divorce a year and a half later, it seems like...fuck.
Just ask Kaley Cuoco, who opened up about her split from Ryan Sweeting, and the resulting tattoo makeover it's inspired, on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. In a segment airing Tuesday, the Big Bang Theory actress joked about her unfortunate tattoo.
"I had the date tattooed on my back and everything to remind me," she told DeGeneres of the ill-fated union.
"Don't tattoo wedding date," she joked, visibly embarrassed by her ink. "I had to cover it, I had to cover it with the wings."
A large moth ("big enough to cover the numbers") now hides the wedding day reminder. It's no "Wino Forever," but it'll do.
