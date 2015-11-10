Kaley Cuoco's Pit Bulls Are Helping Her Through Divorce

Kaley Cuoco got emotional while she hosted Stand Up for Pits 2015 in Hollywood on Sunday. Cuoco has thanked her fans for supporting her following her September separation from husband Ryan Sweeting. But this time, The Big Bang Theory star thanked furrier friends: the two pit bulls she has at home.
"My two pits have made this last year so much better for me," Cuoco, 29, said during her remarks.
Stand Up For Pits, an organization to benefit pit bulls, also saw their benefit attended by Lacey Chabert, Cuoco’s sister Briana, and Amy Davidson.
"Tears glistened in her eyes, she quickly pulled it together and moved forward," a guest told Us Magazine.
Cuoco has recently said that she "went to a dark place" for her upcoming indie drama Burning Bodhi, but she appears to be coming out of it, thanks to her pits. The actress was all smiles as she hugged dogs and mugged for the cameras.
Everyone’s lives are improved by dogs, it’s a scientific fact.
