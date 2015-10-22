Going through a divorce isn't easy. Going through a divorce in the public eye, with complete strangers scrutinizing your every move? That's another beast entirely.
Kaley Cuoco's marital split is generating as much media attention as her whirlwind romance and subsequent nuptials to Ryan Sweeting did back in 2013. The couple, who dated for three months before becoming engaged, announced their breakup in September. Sweeting is requesting spousal support from The Big Bang Theory star, who was named among the highest-paid actresses on television last month.
No doubt Cuoco is going through a tough time. But she's grateful to have plenty of supporters in her corner — so much so that she felt compelled to reach out and express her appreciation.
Along with a sweet Winnie the Pooh illustration, the actress posted a thank you note to followers of her Norman Cook Instagram account this week. "I'm feeling completely overwhelmed with the outpouring of kindness and support from the people that surround me and from those I have never even met," she wrote.
"I want you to know, I read all your comments and your sweet words have touched me deeply," she added. "I'm incredibly grateful for all your love as I start this next chapter in my life."
Kaley Cuoco's marital split is generating as much media attention as her whirlwind romance and subsequent nuptials to Ryan Sweeting did back in 2013. The couple, who dated for three months before becoming engaged, announced their breakup in September. Sweeting is requesting spousal support from The Big Bang Theory star, who was named among the highest-paid actresses on television last month.
No doubt Cuoco is going through a tough time. But she's grateful to have plenty of supporters in her corner — so much so that she felt compelled to reach out and express her appreciation.
Along with a sweet Winnie the Pooh illustration, the actress posted a thank you note to followers of her Norman Cook Instagram account this week. "I'm feeling completely overwhelmed with the outpouring of kindness and support from the people that surround me and from those I have never even met," she wrote.
"I want you to know, I read all your comments and your sweet words have touched me deeply," she added. "I'm incredibly grateful for all your love as I start this next chapter in my life."
I'm feeling completely overwhelmed with the outpouring of kindness and support from the people that surround me and from those I have never even met. I want you to know, I read all your comments and your sweet words have touched me deeply. I'm incredibly grateful for all your love as I start this next chapter in my life 💗 💗
Advertisement