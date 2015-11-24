Kaley Cuoco recently got a tattoo of a moth. For the record, though, she was not paying homage to that classic episode of The Simpsons in which Bart accidentally gets a "Moth" tattoo. Rather, The Big Bang Theory star was covering over her old tattoo of roman numerals that represented the date of her wedding to her soon-to-be-ex-husband, tennis player Ryan Sweeting.
After 21 months of marriage, Cuoco and Sweeting decided to end their marriage back in September. The actress has spoken publicly about her struggles during the split, and on Tuesday, Cuoco shared with her followers on Instagram what amounted to both a physical and metaphorical transformation.
In her first post, Cuoco — who looks like she was only experiencing a slight amount of discomfort — thanked the Studio City Tattoo Parlor in California for "helping me right my wrongs." She also wrote in photo's caption, "Note to self — do not mark your body with any future wedding dates #under30mistakes #donttakeyourselftooseriouslykids."
In a second post, which shows the final tatt (with not a meaningful roman numeral to be found), Cuoco put it simply, "The deep, meaningful, larger than life meaning behind this beautiful piece of ink, is..... It covered the last one."
Moth or no moth, at least she's got a good sense of humor about the whole thing.
Check out both of Cuoco's Instagram posts and her new ink, below.
After 21 months of marriage, Cuoco and Sweeting decided to end their marriage back in September. The actress has spoken publicly about her struggles during the split, and on Tuesday, Cuoco shared with her followers on Instagram what amounted to both a physical and metaphorical transformation.
In her first post, Cuoco — who looks like she was only experiencing a slight amount of discomfort — thanked the Studio City Tattoo Parlor in California for "helping me right my wrongs." She also wrote in photo's caption, "Note to self — do not mark your body with any future wedding dates #under30mistakes #donttakeyourselftooseriouslykids."
In a second post, which shows the final tatt (with not a meaningful roman numeral to be found), Cuoco put it simply, "The deep, meaningful, larger than life meaning behind this beautiful piece of ink, is..... It covered the last one."
Moth or no moth, at least she's got a good sense of humor about the whole thing.
Check out both of Cuoco's Instagram posts and her new ink, below.
Advertisement
Advertisement