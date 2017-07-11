Rauch didn't know how to handle the intense feelings of grief, depression, guilt, and shame that came with her loss. "I knew in my heart there wasn’t anything I could have done to prevent what happened, but that didn’t stop me from the futile exercise of mentally replaying every day of the pregnancy up until that point over and over again, wondering if there was something I did that could’ve caused the miscarriage." And that's exactly why the actress chose to open up about her struggle: so that every woman knows, "You are not alone. And, it is perfectly OK to not be OK right now."