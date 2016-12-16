The Big Bang Theory added a teeny-tiny person to its cast this week. On Thursday night's winter finale, Bernadette (Melissa Rauch) gave birth to her first child with Howard (Simon Helberg). The Wolowitzes welcomed their baby girl, and her name encapsulates the show — and its brainy characters — perfectly.
Are you ready?
Baby Wolowitz's name is...Haley! Yep, as in Haley's Comet. The name is adorable and on-brand without being too gimmicky. Making Haley's arrival all the more meaningful is the fact that Bernadette's bundle of joy wasn't always, well, a purely joyful development in her mom's life. Earlier this season, Bernadette battled with anxiety and self-doubt over her pregnancy and the prospect of being a mother. Now that baby Haley is here, though, Bernadette and her husband are proud and excited first-time parents. Welcome to the world, little one!
