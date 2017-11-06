Kaley Cuoco Can’t Stop Gushing About Her Boyfriend

Kaley Cuoco is in L-O-V-E. The Big Bang Theory star chatted with Deidre Behar at Entertainment Tonight, where she talked about the lucky man in her life, equestrian Karl Cook.
"He is totally the guy. I think the common denominator is the horses, it just works for us," she said, touching on her two loves. "We have this special bond so, yeah, the animals. He's so real. I've never met a kinder human being, he's gentle, and he's real. I'm completely in love with him. Nothing could be better."
Cuoco also said that Cook challenges her to new thrills in life, saying that "Karl is a big adventure seeker and he encourages me to do things that are outside of my comfort zone, like mountain biking and dirt biking," which we think sounds like so much fun. "I did it, and now I'm obsessed, and I had the best time. We did it in Hawaii and, of course, now I want to be gung-ho and do it. He's getting me to be more adventurous than I am."
She also shared that the couple is planning on adopting another adorable doggo. "Karl informed me actually a few days ago that he wanted to rescue another bulldog, so I think we're going to go get another bulldog. It doesn't matter at this point, any dog is welcome in my house apparently." Cuoco currently is mom to three pups, and she shares the cutest photos of them on her Instagram.
This couple is as obsessed with animals as we are obsessed with them. Kaley and Karl, if you can hear us, please continue to post more animal content on your social media, we are so here for it.
