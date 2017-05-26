Hi! my name is Shmooshy! I'm a dwarf mini who's been rescued and living @mylittlepeepers foundation ? a few days ago this crazy girl @normancook walked in with my same hairstyle, and we became instant soul mates . She adopted me and now Iam heading to LA to start my new life! Wahooo!!!!! Oh they call me Shmoosh cause my nose is all shmooshed ?

