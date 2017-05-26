Plenty of kids beg their parents for a pony, but Kaley Cuoco didn't put that pet dream aside just because she's a full-blown adult. The Big Bang Theory star made all of our childhood selves green with envy when she revealed that she had adopted a perfectly tiny pony. World, meet Cuoco's brand-new furry family member Shmooshy!
Cuoco, who is an experienced horseback rider, adopted Shmooshy from the organization The Peeps Foundation. However, Shmooshy isn't just Cuoco's pet: she adopted the mini pony alongside her boyfriend Karl Cook, himself an equestrian. Of course, no one will be riding Shmooshy: she's way, waaaay too tiny for that. Instead, it's just hugs all around for this sweet creature.
Advertisement
In true celebrity pet fashion, the actress has already created an Instagram account for her new pony. According to Shmooshy's account of her adoption, it all started when pup Norman Cook — aka Karl's dog — walked into the tiny animal's life. "Shmooshy" (okay, probably Cuoco) writes:
"Hi! my name is Shmooshy! I'm a dwarf mini who's been rescued and living @mylittlepeepers foundation a few days ago this crazy girl @normancook walked in with my same hairstyle, and we became instant soul mates . She adopted me and now I am heading to LA to start my new life! Wahoo!!!"
The pony also gave an explanation for that interesting namesake:
"Oh they call me Shmoosh cause my nose is all shmooshed."
Hi! my name is Shmooshy! I'm a dwarf mini who's been rescued and living @mylittlepeepers foundation ? a few days ago this crazy girl @normancook walked in with my same hairstyle, and we became instant soul mates . She adopted me and now Iam heading to LA to start my new life! Wahooo!!!!! Oh they call me Shmoosh cause my nose is all shmooshed ?
Cook and Cuoco actually bonded over their love of horses, revealed the Big Bang Theory actress when she was a guest on The Talk.
"We met at a horse show," the actress said of her boyfriend. "I finally found my horse guy. I know it was meant to be. He's an amazing, amazing rider. Rider and jumper. Amazing equestrian and great human. We share, obviously, our passion for horses and dogs and all that. And it's been lovely."
Congrats to the happy family!
Advertisement