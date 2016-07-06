Kaley Cuoco Apologizes For 4th Of July Photo

Update: Kaley Cuoco has apologized for sharing an Instagram of her dogs sitting on an American flag. The actress also removed the post after it drew complaints.



"I would like to comment on a photo I posted yesterday that has caused lots of controversy," she wrote in a new Instagram post. "First off, please know, I have the utmost respect for my country. I am a proud American in every sense of the word. I understand the American flag stands for our freedom and represents American heroes, past and present.



"Yesterday I made a mistake by posting the picture that was taken of my sweet dogs posing on an American flag. I sincerely apologize to anyone that has been offended by my previous post. This is no way reflects my feelings toward what the American flag represents. Living in the public eye can be extremely difficult at times. Every mistake and every imperfection is amplified. I am not perfect. I am a proud American, today, tomorrow, always."



