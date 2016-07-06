Kaley Cuoco Apologizes For 4th Of July Photo

"I would like to comment on a photo I posted yesterday that has caused lots of controversy," she wrote in a new Instagram post. "First off, please know, I have the utmost respect for my country. I am a proud American in every sense of the word. I understand the American flag stands for our freedom and represents American heroes, past and present.
"Yesterday I made a mistake by posting the picture that was taken of my sweet dogs posing on an American flag. I sincerely apologize to anyone that has been offended by my previous post. This is no way reflects my feelings toward what the American flag represents. Living in the public eye can be extremely difficult at times. Every mistake and every imperfection is amplified. I am not perfect. I am a proud American, today, tomorrow, always."
After a fun-filled holiday weekend, Kaley Cuoco isn't having the best July 5. The actress posted several photos of her Fourth of July fun on Instagram. One of those photos was of her three dogs, who were under the care of dog-sitters at The Pet Handler while Cuoco was out of town. “Thank you @the_pet_handler for taking care of the squad while [I'm] out of town! 4th of July pups!!!!!!!” she captioned the picture. In the now-deleted post, the pups are sporting American flag bandanas — and sitting on an American flag.
