It's considered a sign of disrespect to let the national flag touch the ground. And people were quick to call the Big Bang actress out on it. Outlets including Page Six and The Daily Caller captured screenshots of the post and negative comments before Cuoco deleted it. "[T]his is simply disrespectful," wrote one person. Another critic wrote, "[L]et me remind you that [a] lot of blood was sacrificed just to keep the flag high... If you have a lil bit of respect for it you should not only remove this picture but also apologise to the people whose feeling must have got [sic] hurt." On Twitter , one person who took offence to the photo said that Cuoco "can't be that stupid. It was intentional."