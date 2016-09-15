Kaley Cuoco Explains Why Her New Relationship Was Meant To Be

Kaley Cuoco finally found her perfect guy — and she has her favorite sport to thank for it.
"We met at a horse show," the Big Bang Theory actress said of her boyfriend, Karl Cook, on The Talk. "I finally found my horse guy. I know it was meant to be. He's an amazing, amazing rider. Rider and jumper. Amazing equestrian and great human. We share, obviously, our passion for horses and dogs and all that. And it's been lovely."
It sounds like she isn't horsing around about their relationship. That's quite a lengthy on-air love fest. Cuoco also talked about how happy she is to have been in her previous relationship with tennis player Ryan Sweeting, despite the outcome. The couple was married for less than two years, but ending the marriage was the right thing to do, Cuoco explained: "I love hard and when it's over, it's over...I wouldn't call it a mistake. It just is what happened in my life."
"The right thing was coming for me. I knew it," she said of Cook. "We all go through these things, but a lot of people don't see everyone's personal life played out. A lot of people go through this stuff on their own and I'm just glad I got through it. And I couldn't be happier. It's like I saw the light somehow."
Relationship (and horse) goals.
