Doesn't it warm your heart when ridiculously rich celebs talk about demanding more money? Somehow, it's not off-putting when Kaley Cuoco does it. On Monday night's Jimmy Kimmel Live, the host asked if The Big Bang Theory would return after this year's 10th season.
"That's a very expensive question," Cuoco said. "For a lot of people."
Cuoco, Johnny Galecki, and Jim Parsons earn $1 million per episode now, but their contracts only go through this season. The CBS sitcom continues to dominate the ratings scope. And needless to say, many industry folks expect the network and production company Warner Bros. to answer that expensive question accordingly.
"That's a lot of hair, a lot of denim sizes," she told Kimmel of her decade on the show. "Ten years! Come on. All my 20s. I went from, like, hot to, like, 30. ... Think where you were 10 years ago."
All this joking seems like quite a sly way of positioning herself for a raise. It's also a different tone from what she told TVLine of an 11th season last March: "I think it’s a given that we want to be here. That’s the overall consensus. It might be a sticky road, but if I have anything to do with it, we’d be here for much longer. That’s the goal.”
